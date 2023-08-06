ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads received four hits from Daniel Mateo during Saturday’s 12-5 road triumph over the Aberdeen IronBirds, finishing with 16 hits as a team en route to their fifth victory over Aberdeen in as many nights. Now the clubs turn their attention to the sixth and final game of the South Atlantic League series, which will begin on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

All four of Mateo’s hits were singles, while Hickory (51-44, 24-10 in second half) also got a solo home run and a single from Geisel Cepeda to go with a triple and a single from Tucker Mitchell, a double and a single from Wyatt Langford, two singles from Max Acosta, a double from Cody Freeman and singles from Abimelec Ortiz, Griffin Cheney and Cooper Johnson. On the other side, the IronBirds (49-49, 17-17) received a double and a single from Collin Burns, two singles from Frederick Bencosme, doubles from Trendon Craig and Luis Valdez and singles from Creed Willems and Maxwell Costes.

One night after committing eight errors, Aberdeen made four errors on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Crawdads committed three errors for the second straight contest, but scored five of the first six runs to take control early. Although the IronBirds got as close as 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Hickory scored two runs apiece in the top of the fifth and sixth frames before adding single runs in each of the final two frames.

Jackson Leath (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Crawdads following two innings of scoreless, hitless relief during which he had a strikeout and two walks. As for the losing pitcher, it was Aberdeen starter Brandon Young (0-1), who surrendered five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks in three innings.