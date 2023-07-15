After nearly a week off, the Hickory Crawdads returned to action Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium to open a three-game series and literally ran away with a 9-2 win over the visiting Greenville (South Carolina) Drive in front of 2,662 fans on hand for the South Atlantic League contest.

The win snapped a mini two-game losing streak for the Crawdads (40-36 overall, 13-2 in second half), which followed a franchise-record 15-game winning streak.

With a rainout on Sunday to close out last week’s series at Winston-Salem, the Crawdads were off for five days to coincide with the Major League Baseball All-Star break. After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Crawdads scored nine unanswered runs, riddling the Drive (44-38, 8-8) with five steals including a theft of home, and scored a run on an infield fly rule.

Four walks contributed to Hickory’s early deficit, as starter Mitch Bratt was unable to get out of the first. An inside-out swing resulted in an RBI single by Bryan Gonzalez, and a second run scored on a bases-loaded walk.

A series of unfortunate events doomed Drive starter Jordan DiValerio (4-3) with the decisive stretch in the second. DiValerio started the inning by striking out Abimelec Ortiz, but Ortiz reached when catcher Ronald Rosario allowed a passed ball on strike three. One out later, Geisel Cepeda chopped a slow roller 30 feet to the left of the mound for the infield single. Daniel Mateo loaded the bases, as a soft liner up the middle sailed just past the glove of shortstop Brainer Bonaci for a single.

Hickory scored a pair of runs the conventional way thanks to an RBI single by Yosy Galan and a bases-loaded walk to Jayce Easley. Then the nuttiness began.

Keyber Rodriguez lifted a popup for a routine infield fly just past the cut of the grass in the outfield. Second baseman Max Ferguson pedaled back to make the catch, but with his momentum carrying Ferguson further into the outfield, Cepeda sped for the plate and scored without a throw, with Galan moving to third. Galan’s advance led to the final run on the front end of a double steal to make it 4-2.

Hickory had just two extra-base hits out of its 12 total hits, but one of those come off the bat of Mateo, who hit his sixth homer of the season to start the fourth. Easley later reached on a bunt single, stole third and came in on a Rodriguez single. Rodriguez then stole second and third before trotting home on Tucker Mitchell’s flyout to give the Crawdads a 7-2 lead.

Rodriguez doubled in a run and scored on Mitchell’s single to wrap up the scoring in the eighth.

Florencio Serrano (1-0) took over for Bratt in the first and held the Drive off the board through the fourth to get his first win with the Crawdads.

Ricky DeVito tossed two scoreless innings, during which he made an off-balance snag of a comebacker to the third-base side of the mound and threw home to nail Eddinson Paulino trying to score. Seth Clark walked four over 1 1/3 innings before turning the ball over to closer Robby Ahlstrom, who got the final five outs.

The teams resume the series tonight at 7 p.m. before playing the finale Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.