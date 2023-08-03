ABERDEEN, Md. — First-round draft pick Wyatt Langford helped the Hickory Crawdads get off to a hot start in his High-A debut on Wednesday, recording an RBI triple in his first at-bat as part of a five-run top of the first inning. From there, Hickory cruised to a 6-3 road win over the Aberdeen IronBirds in front of 1,243 fans at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

After the Crawdads’ Max Acosta reached second base on a throwing error to begin the game, Cameron Cauley made it 1-0 on an RBI single. He then stole second before Langford — the fourth overall pick in last month’s Major League Baseball draft out of the University of Florida — tripled to right to double the advantage. Langford was the starting left fielder for Hickory on Wednesday.

An RBI single from Cody Freeman with one out made it 3-0 in favor of the Crawdads (48-44, 21-10 in second half), who added two more runs with two outs. Daniel Mateo registered an RBI triple, then scored on a ground-rule double from Cooper Johnson.

Aberdeen (49-46, 17-14) scored once in the bottom of the third and twice in the fourth to get within two runs. However, Hickory tallied the game’s final run in the sixth when Freeman scored on Mateo’s groundout to third.

The Crawdads outhit the IronBirds 8-2 behind two hits each from Cauley and Freeman and one hit apiece from Langford, Mateo, Johnson and Geisel Cepeda. Aberdeen received a leadoff single from Luis Valdez in the third and an RBI triple from Collin Burns with one out in the fourth.

The winning pitcher was Hickory starter Jose Corniell (2-2), who gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits with four strikeouts, one walk and two hit batsmen in seven innings. Seth Clark pitched the final two innings for the Crawdads to earn his first save of the year.

IronBirds starter Daniel Lloyd (4-4) took the loss following four innings of five-run (two earned), five-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks.

Game 3 of the six-game South Atlantic League series is scheduled for tonight at 7:05 p.m., which will also be the start time for Friday and Saturday’s contests. The series finale will begin at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.