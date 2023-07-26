The Hudson Valley Renegades made the trip from New York to Hickory for the first time in the franchise’s history for Tuesday night’s South Atlantic League game against the Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Renegades made themselves feel at home with a 16-5 rout in front of 1,373 fans.

After a 3-6 homestand, Hudson Valley (51-40 overall, 12-13 in second half) got off the bus and scored 11 runs by the fifth inning in cruising to the win.

Hickory (44-41, 17-7) took the initial lead when Cameron Cauley homered in his first plate appearance at L.P. Frans in the first. Cauley was called up from Low-A Down East in Kinston during the Crawdads' recent road trip.

However, the Renegades jumped the fastball of Winston Santos with success to start the merry-go-round of runners. Rafael Flores, Christopher Familia and Alexander Vargas all singled to start the second, with Flores scoring on Vargas’ hit. One out later, Anthony Garcia doubled to the track for two runs to put Hudson Valley ahead for good at 3-1.

The Renegades brought the power bats to the plate in the third, with Agustin Ramirez hitting a two-run shot to left and Familia adding a solo blast.

Garcia added another solo homer in the fourth to chase Santos (6-5).

The Renegades tacked on four more runs in the fifth to build an 11-1 lead.

Cauley punched back with a three-run homer in the fifth. One inning later, Abimelec Ortiz reached on a dropped fly ball in right and scored on Cody Freeman’s single.

However, the Renegades got those runs back and more in the eighth, scoring five for the final margin. The big blow was a three-run triple from Vargas.

The offensive onslaught came in support of Hudson Valley pitcher Tyrone Yulie (5-6). The right-hander pitched into the sixth, allowing all five runs (four earned) on five hits and striking out five.

The teams continue the six-game series tonight at 7 p.m.