With a history of sluggers, the New York Yankees have been referred to as the “Bronx Bombers.” Based on the current series hosted by the Hickory Crawdads, the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Yankees' in-state High-A club, appear to have a group ready to supply the next generation of sluggers.

The “Baby Bombers“ continued a series-long assault against Crawdads pitching with four more homers on Friday night in an 11-2 win at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hudson Valley (53-41 overall, 14-14 in second half) has won three of four contests played in the six-game South Atlantic League series to clinch at least a tie in the set of games. Hickory (45-43, 18-9) will look to win the final two games of the series — today at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. — to avoid its first series loss since early June.

The Renegades struck in the second inning against starter Emiliano Teodo (2-2), who saw Aldenis Sanchez club a two-run homer, followed by Marcos Cabrera’s solo blast to make it 3-0.

Teodo fell apart in the third, surrendering three singles and two walks that led to four runs. Alexander Vargas singled in a run before back-to-back walks to Sanchez and Luis Santos forced in another run. Juan Mejia replaced Teodo and gave up a two-run single to Cabrera to increase the lead to 7-0.

Christopher Familia hit his third homer of the series in the fourth, and Vargas swatted a three-run clout in the sixth to complete the Renegades' run total.

As a club, the Renegades have pounded 14 homers in the four games. Hickory has 19 for the month of July.

The run support was more than enough for starter Brock Selvidge (1-0), who overwhelmed the Crawdads lineup. Making his second start after a promotion from Low-A Tampa, the lefty pitched a professional career high of seven shutout innings, facing one over the minimum and striking out seven. Hickory sent just four balls to the outfield against Selvidge, with Max Acosta providing the only hit on a lined single to left in the second.

Angel Aponte’s double in the eighth broke up a string of 16 hitters in a row retired by Selvidge and reliever Shane Gray.

The Crawdads avoided the shutout with one out in the ninth, when Tucker Mitchell singled in both runs.