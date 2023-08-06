ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads made franchise history in the finale of a South Atlantic League series on Sunday, recording a six-game road sweep for the first time. Hickory defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 7-1 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, moving to 52-44 overall and 25-10 in the second half in the process.

The Crawdads hit for the cycle as a team, with Max Acosta notching a solo home run and a double to go with triples from Yosy Galan and Jayce Easley and at least one single from three different players. Geisel Cepeda finished with three base hits, while Easley and Wyatt Langford each registered one single.

Hickory’s offense was in support of winning pitcher Leury Tejada (5-3), who tossed three innings of one-run, four-hit relief with no strikeouts and one walk. Nick Lockhart covered the first three innings for the Crawdads, while Larson Kindreich pitched the final three innings to earn his first save of the year.

Aberdeen (49-50, 17-18 in second half) was led by two hits from Elio Prado, while Tim Susnara hit a solo homer and Collin Burns, Creed Willems and Frederick Bencosme finished with one hit apiece. In addition, IronBirds starter Juan Nuñez (0-2) took the loss following 3 1/3 innings of two-run, two-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks.

The Crawdads travel to Asheville on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for the first of six games with the Tourists, while Aberdeen begins a six-game road series with the Brooklyn Cyclones. First pitch of Tuesday’s IronBirds-Cyclones contest is set for 7 p.m.