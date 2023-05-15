It was bombs away for the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods Sunday afternoon.

Four home runs in the early innings provided a 7-5 win Sunday and completed a sweep of the visiting Hickory Crawdads in the six-game South Atlantic League series.

The victory extended the losing streak for Hickory (12-19) to eight straight with the Hot Rods (17-14) winning eight straight.

An error on a sacrifice bunt earned Hickory the first run of the game in the second before Angel Aponte’s RBI single made it 2-0.

However, Bowling Green got solo homers in the bottom of the inning from Bob Seymour and Dru Baker to tie the game.

Aponte put Hickory back ahead in the fourth with an RBI double. But the big bats for Bowling Green returned in the fourth with Willy Vasquez smashing a three-run blast, followed later by a two-run shot by Jalen Battles.

Geisel Cepeda and Keyber Rodriguez got Hickory within 7-5 with RBI singles in the fifth.

Hickory outhit Bowling Green 9-8, stole a club record of nine bases in a single game and was the recipient of five errors by the Hot Rods defense. However, the Crawdads couldn’t get the big hit, going 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position and stranding 13 on base.

With the scoring completed by the top of the fifth, Hickory stranded seven over the final four innings, including three in the ninth after loading the bases with one out.

Reliever Gavin Collyer (0-4) came in to pitch for Hickory in the fourth and surrendered the decisive homers to take the loss. Bradford Webb and Andy Rodriguez kept the Crawdads in the game with 4.2 innings of scoreless relief on three hits.

Austin Vernon (3-1) entered for an inning in the fifth and got the scorer’s decision win. Antonio Menendez, Sandy Gaston and Nelson L. Alvarez worked around trouble over the final four innings with Alvarez holding on in the ninth for his second save of the year.

ROME (Georgia) BRAVES (15-17) at HICKORY CRAWDADS (12-19)

Schedule:

Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com rankings):

Hickory (Texas Rangers): RHP Kumar Rocker (No. 9); LHP Mitch Bratt (16); OF Alejandro Osuna (24); SS Max Acosta (25); RHP Josh Stephan (29); RHP Winston Santos (30).

Rome (Atlanta Braves): SS Ignacio Alvarez (15); RF Brandol Mezquita (17); 2B Geraldo Quintero (19); RHP Blake Burkhalter (22); C Drake Baldwin (23);

About the Crawdads: After the Crawdads won a series against Bowling Green in April, they went into a weeklong series at Winston-Salem tied for first place with the Dash in the South Division at 9-4.

Winston-Salem won five of six in that series and sent Hickory into a 3-15 tailspin, which includes the six-game series sweep by Bowling Green. Having come full circle in their dealings with the Hot Rods, the Crawdads are now tied with Asheville for last.

The Crawdads hitting has been woeful in May with the team posting a .212/.304/.322/.626 slash for the month. With the exception of the on-base percentage, the other numbers are next to last in the South Atlantic League. The 24 extra-base hits this month and 42 runs scored are the fewest in the SAL.

The pitching has not helped either. A 5.97 ERA in May is next to last and the staff has been bullied to get to that number. Hickory has given up 23 homers and the SAL is hitting .273, both league worst in May. No starter has an ERA below 4.00 this month.

Individually, the bright spot has been Geisel Cepeda, who is hitting .357 for the month. Only Daniel Mateo has cleared .250 for May.

About the Braves: Rome hits the road for a week after a 7-5 home stand, which concludes with a split of six games against Asheville.

However, like Hickory, Rome has struggled at the plate this month with only one player, Drake Baldwin, hitting above .250 for May (.267). Baldwin and Kevin Kilpatrick have hit five of the team’s 11 homers this month.

Collectively, Rome has scored just nine more runs than Hickory this month and is hitting .218. The Braves do create contact well at the plate, as they are second in walks and have the third fewest strikeouts.

On the mound, Rome has the best ERA this month at 2.97. The Braves are in the middle of the league in hits allowed but the pitching staff will make the hitters earn it as they have given up the fewest walks.

Players of note with the Braves include pitcher Ryder Jones, who played collegiately on the infield at Appalachian State and has since been converted to a pitcher, and J.J. Niekro, who is the nephew of Hall-of-Fame pitcher Phil and the son of big league pitcher Joe. Of local interest is Peyton Williams, who pitched at Catawba College.

Series history: Over the two seasons of the re-configured South Atlantic League, Rome leads the series 13-12 overall and 9-7 at L.P. Frans. Hickory won the season series 9-8 last year, but the Braves held the advantage 6-5 at Hickory.