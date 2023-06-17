Friday’s South Atlantic League tilt at L.P. Frans Stadium was billed as “Marvel Defender of the Diamond” night, complete with a Marvel Comic-based theme jersey worn by the host Hickory Crawdads. However, the local heroes were overwhelmed by the villains from Bowling Green, Kentucky, as the Hot Rods led wire-to-wire in an 8-3 win in front of 3,068 fans.

The win by the Hot Rods (27-29) came after Hickory (24-33) had won the first three games of the current six-game series, which resumes tonight at 7 p.m. before being capped by a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday.

The night started ominously for Crawdads starting pitcher Winston Santos, who hit Dru Baker with the first pitch of the game. Brock Jones followed with a towering blast to right that bounced atop one of the 32-foot-high billboards to make it 2-0.

Cody Freeman cut the Crawdads' deficit in half in the second inning with his sixth homer of the season to left-center. But Baker returned fire in the third with his fourth homer of the year.

Bowling Green put the game away with five runs in the fourth. Santos (3-4) sandwiched walks to Bob Seymour and Kamren James around a strikeout. Kenny Piper singled in Seymour before Blake Robertson added a hit to load the bases and end Santos’ night.

Yohanse Morel’s first pitch in relief hit Jalen Battles before Baker cleared the bases with a three-run double to make it 8-1.

That provided plenty of room for Bowling Green pitching to navigate through the remainder of the game. Roel Garcia (3-3) pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out five. Antonio Menendez allowed a run in the sixth, but otherwise stayed out of trouble. Haden Erbe allowed a lone walk and struck out three over the final two innings to close out the victory.

Daniel Mateo singled in Max Acosta in the fourth, and Alejandro Osuna singled in Keyber Rodriguez in the seventh to provide the remaining runs for Hickory.

After the game-clinching double, Morel retired the next eight batters in a row, striking out six. Spencer Mraz tossed two scoreless innings for the Crawdads before Gavin Collyer fanned two in the ninth.