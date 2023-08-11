ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads defeated the Asheville Tourists for the second time in three games on Thursday, collecting their eighth win in a nine-game stretch in the process. A pair of ninth-inning runs ultimately lifted the Crawdads to a 5-3 road win in front of 3,003 fans at McCormick Field.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, the Crawdads (54-45, 27-11 in second half of South Atlantic League season) added two more runs in the sixth on a two-out home run from Tucker Mitchell. However, Asheville (42-58, 16-23) countered with a run in the bottom of the sixth before tying the score at 3-all in the following inning.

From there, neither team scored until Hickory got a two-run homer from Benjamin Blackwell with two outs in the ninth. The 24-year-old joined the Crawdads on Tuesday after a two-game stint with the Texas Rangers’ Rookie-level affiliate, the Arizona Complex League Rangers, and he started at second base and batted ninth during Thursday’s contest.

For the game, Hickory outhit the Tourists 9-7 behind three hits from Mitchell, two from Daniel Mateo and one apiece from Blackwell, Wyatt Langford, Yosy Galan and Angel Aponte. On the other side, Asheville got two hits from Miguel Palma and one each from Zach Cole, Tommy Sacco Jr., Kobe Kato, Michael Sandle and John Garcia.

The winning pitcher was Andy Rodriguez (3-0), who provided the Crawdads with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief during which he had two strikeouts and no walks. Meanwhile, Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa earned his first save with Hickory in his second appearance with the club and Asheville reliever Franny Cobos (3-2) took the loss after surrendering two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Game 4 of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday at 6:35 p.m., while Hickory and Asheville will also face off on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.