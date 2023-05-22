On their way to a 14th straight loss, the Hickory Crawdads got a grand slam from Alejandro Osuna in the seventh inning to put away the Rome (Georgia) Braves 8-7 in the South Atlantic League series at L.P. Frans Stadium on Sunday.

The victory ended the Crawdads (13-24) 13-game losing streak, which included 5 previous losses against Rome (20-18).

For the second day in a row, the Crawdads saw their moribund offense come to life. After scoring six during Saturday's loss — the highest run total during the losing streak — Hickory matched its second highest total of the season with the eight runs on Sunday.

Scoreless after four, the Crawdads took their first lead of the series with three runs in the fifth.

Geisel Cepeda started the inning with a soft roller up the third base line that stayed fair for a single. One out later, Jayce Easley walked, which ended the afternoon for Braves starter Rolddy Munoz.

Cooper Johnson greeted reliever Nick Howard with a soft single to left that scored Cepeda. A grounder moved the runners to second and third before Osuna’s infield hit deflected away from second baseman Geraldo Quintero to score Easley and Johnson for the 3-0 lead.

However, the lead lasted just four batters. Ignacio Alvarez lined a three-run homer out to left, just his second career minor league homer to tie the score. A walk and an error set the stage for Brandol Mezquita’s two-run triple to give Rome a 5-3 lead.

Alvarez and Adam Zebrowski each tacked on RBI singles in the seventh to increase the lead to 7-3.

But, the Crawdads finally broke through in the bottom of the inning. Facing Hayden Harris with one out, Keyber Rodriguez and Easley each singled before Harris walked both Johnson and Daniel Mateo to force in a run.

Osuna followed up by clubbing a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right to provide the final margin.

The homer was Osuna’s second of the season and just the second for the Crawdads during the six games against Rome. Osuna ended the series with back-to-back three-hit games, including six RBI on Sunday.

Aidan Anderson allowed just one hit over the final two innings to earn his first career save. Spencer Mraz (1-0) tossed the seventh for Hickory and was the beneficiary of the Crawdads run support to get the win. Harris (0-1) dropped his first decision of the season.

The Crawdads are off Monday before returning home on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Asheville Tourists. The first pitch at L.P. Frans is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Braves return to Georgia to face the Greenville (S.C.) Drive.