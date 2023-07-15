The Greenville (South Carolina) Drive powered up from the start and pitcher Angel Bastardo took care of the rest for a 5-0 road victory over the Hickory Crawdads Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The game was called in the middle of the seventh inning due to a heavy thunderstorm that roared through the area, with the rain turning the outfield into a lake.

Greenville’s win evened the South Atlantic League series at a game apiece with the decisive game set for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Saturday’s game began with an estimated wind speed of 25 miles per hour from right field to left field, and the Drive (45-38 overall, 9-8 in second half) took advantage. Roman Anthony ambushed the first pitch of the game from Jose Corniell (1-1) and lined it into the jet stream and over the fence in left for his eighth homer of the season.

Brainer Bonaci followed suit in the third with his ninth homer of the season, and the 2-0 lead at that point was more than enough for Bastardo.

The Boston Red Sox's No. 29 major league prospect got through the Crawdads (40-37, 13-3) lineup with little pushback during what turned into his first complete game as a professional. Bastardo (1-5) needed just 80 pitches (51 strikes) to get through six innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine to get his first win of the season.

The only two Crawdads to reach were Yosy Galan, who had a clean single to left in the third, and Keyber Rodriguez, who hit a comebacker in the sixth that Bastardo was unable to field with a barehanded attempt.

Greenville added the final three runs in the fifth. Anthony, who has reached base six times in nine plate appearances in the series, doubled and later scored on Bryan Gonzalez’s force play grounder. Tyler Miller singled in a run before Gonzalez sprinted home with the final run on a wild pitch.