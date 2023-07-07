WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads entered Friday’s road game against the Winston-Salem Dash having won a franchise-record 15 straight games. However, despite attempting to rally late in the contest, the Crawdads ultimately lost by a 7-4 final at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem improved to 39-37 overall and 5-8 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season, while Hickory is now 39-35 and 12-1 but remains four games ahead of the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods for the top spot in the South Division’s second-half standings. The Hot Rods are 8-5 in the second half after blanking the Asheville Tourists 12-0 at home Friday.

The Crawdads outhit the Dash 10-9 on Friday, but trailed 3-0 through three innings and 5-0 through five innings before both clubs scored two runs in the sixth. From there, Hickory managed single runs in the top of the seventh and eighth frames to account for the final score.

Abimelec Ortiz led the Crawdads with three hits, with Geisel Cepeda and Griffin Cheney registering two hits apiece and Tucker Mitchell, Frainyer Chavez and Daniel Mateo each notching one hit. As for Winston-Salem, it received three hits from Michael Turner, two hits from Jacob Burke, two-run home runs from Colson Montgomery and Wilfred Veras and one hit apiece from Andy Atwood and Taishi Nakawake.

Jared Kelley (2-4) earned the win following five innings of four-run (three earned), seven-hit relief with four strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman, while Eric Adler picked up his first save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth. Dylan Burns tossed the first three innings for Winston-Salem, giving up no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk.

Hickory starter Emiliano Teodo (2-1) took the loss following 3 2/3 innings of three-run (two earned), five-hit ball during which he struck out five and issued no walks.

Game 5 of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale will feature a 2 p.m. first pitch.