ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads are no longer in the basement of the South Atlantic League’s South Division following a 7-4 road victory over the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday night. The win was the second in a row for the Crawdads over the Tourists, with the latest triumph coming in front of 1,609 fans at McCormick Field.

With the win, Hickory enters the final game of the first half of the SAL season at 27-34. On the other side, Asheville is now 26-35.

In addition to outhitting the Tourists 12-8, the Crawdads also turned the first triple play in team history in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, the Tourists’ Freddy Guilamo hit a ground ball to Hickory third baseman Keyber Rodriguez, who stepped on the bag and threw to second baseman Frainyer Chavez. Chavez recorded the second out and fired the ball to first baseman Abimelec Ortiz to complete the 5-4-3 triple play.

The Crawdads then turned a 1-all score into a four-run lead thanks to two runs apiece in the top of the third and fourth frames. Asheville got two runs back in the fifth, but Hickory countered with two runs of its own in the seventh before the Tourists capped the scoring with a run in the eighth.

Geisel Cepeda had three hits including a solo home run for the Crawdads, who also received three hits from Ortiz, two hits including a two-run homer from Tucker Mitchell, two hits from Rodriguez and one hit each from Daniel Mateo and Yosy Galan. Meanwhile, Asheville got a two-run blast from Jacob Melton, a solo shot from Ryan Clifford and one hit apiece from Logan Cerny, Michael Sandle, Collin Price, Tommy Sacco Jr., Kobe Kato and Rolando Espinosa.

Hickory starting pitcher Josh Stephan (5-3) earned the win after giving up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks in five innings. Seth Clark pitched the next two innings and Florencio Serrano handled the eighth before Reid Birlingmair notched his first career save in the ninth.

Brayan De Paula (1-5) started and took the loss for Asheville following three innings of four-run, five-hit ball during which he registered four strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.

Game 3 of the six-game series is scheduled for tonight at 6:35 p.m., with Friday’s game set to begin at the same time. Saturday’s contest will start at 6:05 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale will feature a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.