ASHEVILLE — Saturday’s Hickory Crawdads at Asheville Tourists game was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m. The Crawdads have won three of the first four games of the six-game South Atlantic League series, and they are 9-1 in their last 10 games overall.

Hickory is 55-45 overall and 28-11 in the second half of the SAL season, while the Tourists are 42-59 and 16-24. After defeating Asheville 4-1 in Tuesday’s series opener, the Crawdads suffered a 9-3 loss on Wednesday before winning 5-3 and 7-3 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Following Sunday’s contest, the Crawdads return home for the first of six games against the Rome (Georgia) Braves on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Asheville begins a six-game road series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.