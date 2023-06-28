Without a consistent power source for most of the first two months, the Hickory Crawdads struggled, losing 13 games in a row at one point. First baseman Abimelec Ortiz solved that problem over the past month and his presence in the lineup continued to pay dividends on Tuesday night.

Ortiz reached base four times, including a home run, to lead the Crawdads to a 7-2 win over the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers in the South Atlantic League series opener at L.P. Frans Stadium.

A crowd of 1,464 saw the Crawdads (31-34 overall) remain unbeaten to start the second half at 4-0. Hickory, which had its first sweep as a High-A affiliate last week in winning all five games at Asheville, earned its seventh win in a row overall to match its longest streak as a High-A team, set in May 2022.

Named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for his work in the series sweep last week, Ortiz continued to provide the power on Tuesday. Facing Grasshoppers starter J.P. Massey (1-1), who was selected to represent the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Future’s Game held in Seattle next month, Ortiz got the Crawdads on the board in the second inning by whipping a liner over the fence in right. The solo blast was his ninth homer since joining the Crawdads on May 23, after a promotion from Low-A Down East. Between the two teams, Ortiz has 16 homers on the season.

The native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, added an RBI single in the fifth to boost his total to 28 in 24 games, five RBIs off the team lead. His 15 extra-base hits are just behind Alejandro Osuna, who leads Hickory with 16.

When asked about Ortiz’s contributions since joining the team, Crawdads manager Chad Comer said the consistency at the plate was a breath of fresh air to a team that has just 49 home runs.

“I think just his overall presence in the quality of the at-bats that he has,” Comer responded. “Game in, game out. He's just under control at the plate. His at-bats don’t change. He’s the same guy each day.”

With the team at 18-10 since Ortiz’s callup to Hickory, Comer added that his consistent approach has rubbed off on the other hitters.

“I think just having somebody in the middle of the order that gives you those at-bats, day in and day out,” said Comer. “When they pitch to him, when they don’t pitch to him, that’s alleviated the pressure from some of the other guys in that lineup and allowed them to flourish as well.”

The Grasshoppers (37-31, 1-3 in second half) got even in the fourth against starter Dane Acker. The right-hander struggled with control in the inning, as four walks led to Wyatt Hendrie’s run, with Acker leaving with two outs.

Leury Tejada inherited the bases-loaded jam and escaped when Osuna made a lunging, over-the-shoulder catch on the track in center for the final out.

Hickory took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth. Yosy Galan, promoted to Hickory last week, singled before Massey walked Cooper Johnson and Jayce Easley to load the bases. Osuna’s grounder to first brought in the initial run before Keyber Rodriguez’s two-run single chased Massey. Ortiz’s RBI single against reliever Yunior Thibo completed the rally.

That was enough for the Crawdads bullpen to finish off the game. Tejada (3-2) pitched a scoreless fifth inning to pick up the win and continue a strong June, during which he has allowed one run over five appearances covering 8 2/3 innings. Jose Corniell made his home debut after last week’s callup from Low-A Down East and pitched three scoreless innings before giving up a run in the ninth. The Dominican native allowed a run on four hits and struck out six en route to earning the save.

Osuna’s two-run double in the eighth provided further insurance for Corniell.

The Crawdads hosted Game 2 of the six-game series on Wednesday before Hickory and Greensboro return to L.P. Frans for Game 3 on Thursday at 7 p.m.