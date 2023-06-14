A trio of pitchers continued to correct the course of their individual seasons on Tuesday night. The Hickory Crawdads were the beneficiaries of those improvements in a 2-1 win over the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods in the first game of a six-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Playing a home game for the first time since May 26, the Crawdads (22-32) evened their record at home (13-13) as they approach the end of the first half of the South Atlantic League season.

With the Crawdads looking to clean the slate for the second half, which begins at the end of next week, they continue to see improvements from the pitching staff. During last week’s series at Rome (Georgia), Hickory hurlers had allowed eight runs over the first five games of the series before the Braves exploded for 12 in the series finale.

Hickory resumed the overall successful progress on Tuesday, beginning with starter Dane Acker. Making his fourth start this season after a lengthy recovery from elbow ligament surgery, the right-hander, who is the Texas Rangers’ 22nd-best prospect according to MLB.com, allowed one hit over four innings for the second straight stint.

After starting the season at the Rangers' spring training complex in Arizona, Acker said on Tuesday that things are beginning to feel normal for him.

“The body feels good,” said Acker. “And everything's kind of finally starting to sync back up since the long delay from this year, and then obviously the past year. Everything is starting to come back together.”

With a lively fastball that stayed steady in the 92-94 mph range, Acker struck out four and now has 16 over his 13 innings of work. The wrinkle of the start was command of his secondary pitches, especially the curveball. Acker walked two and hit a batter, but said overall he was pleased with the progress of the overall quality of his pitches.

“The fastball, I was just trying to get it up in the zone and attack with it, make them swing at it and make them hit the ball,” said Acker. “The curveball, it's always a work in progress. It's a big looping curveball, so it's always kind of just getting the feel for it and I thought I executed relatively well today.”

With Acker in command early, the bats went to work with both runs coming in the early innings. Cody Freeman started the second inning with a ground-rule double and later scored on a wild pitch by Hot Rods starter J.J. Goss (3-3). One inning later, Geisel Cepeda lined his second single of the night, then circled the bases one hitter later, when Max Acosta rolled a double into the left-field corner.

After Acker completed four innings, Bowling Green (26-27) went to work against reliever Andy Rodriguez in the fifth. Nick Schnell began the inning with his seventh homer of the season to cut the deficit to the game’s final margin. The Hot Rods loaded the bases with two outs before Rodriguez was able to escape by striking out Bob Seymour.

Leury Tejada followed Rodriguez in the sixth and continued his recent resurgence with three hitless innings, striking out three. After giving up three runs in back-to-back outings in late May, Tejada has given up one run on four hits over his last three appearances. With Acker tossing just four innings, Tejada (2-2) received the scorer’s decision victory.

Lefty Robby Ahlstrom closed out the game in the ninth, though he had to wiggle out of jam to earn his second save. With one out, Kenny Piper was hit by a pitch, then one out later Dru Baker walked. However, Ahlstrom struck out Brock Jones to end the game. The scoreless inning continued a stretch of five scoreless relief outings covering 7 2/3 innings for Ahlstrom, who has given up two runs over his last 13 innings dating back to early May.

The teams resume the series tonight at 7 p.m. They will also face off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before capping the series with a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday.