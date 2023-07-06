WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon on Thursday, nabbing a pair of road wins over the Winston-Salem Dash in Games 2 and 3 of a six-game South Atlantic League series to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 15. The opening contest was suspended on Wednesday and completed as a nine-inning game on Thursday, with the nightcap consisting of seven innings.

Hickory (39-34, 12-0 in second half) rallied for a 10-6 victory in the first game, scoring the final seven runs after trailing by three runs through five innings. The Crawdads added a 7-2 triumph in the nightcap, overcoming a 2-1 deficit after the opening inning by scoring six unanswered runs.

Winston-Salem (38-37, 4-8) outhit Hickory 11-10 in Thursday’s opener before outhitting the Crawdads 9-8 in the second contest. However, it wasn’t enough to stop the hottest team in all of Minor League Baseball.

Crawdads first baseman/designated hitter Abimelec Ortiz, who was named the SAL Player of the Month for June, registered two hits in Thursday’s first game. Daniel Mateo also had two hits for Hickory, with Keyber Rodriguez, Geisel Cepeda, Max Acosta, Yosy Galan, Frainyer Chavez and Cooper Johnson finishing with one hit apiece.

The winning pitcher in the opener was Nick Lockhart (1-0), who tossed three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with four strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman in his Crawdads debut. Meanwhile, Dash reliever Tristan Stivors (5-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.

In the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader, Hickory’s Tucker Mitchell had two hits including a two-run home run to go with two hits from Cody Freeman, a three-run homer from Ortiz and a solo shot from Chavez. The Crawdads also got one hit each from Acosta and Angel Aponte.

Winston Santos (5-4) earned the win following 6 2/3 innings of two-run, nine-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks, while Seth Clark recorded the final out for Hickory. On the other side, Winston-Salem starter Kohl Simas (5-4) took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits with four strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman in 3 2/3 innings.

The Dash will host the Crawdads again on Friday at 7 p.m. before continuing the series with a 7 p.m. game on Saturday and a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday.