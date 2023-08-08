ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads collected their seventh consecutive win on Tuesday, topping the Asheville Tourists 4-1 on the road in the opener of a six-game South Atlantic League series. Hickory scored single runs in the top of the second, third, fifth and ninth innings, while Asheville pushed across its only run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Crawdads (53-44, 26-10 in second half) outhit the Tourists 7-5 behind three hits including a solo home run from Cooper Johnson, solo shots from both Abimelec Ortiz and Daniel Mateo and one hit apiece from Cameron Cauley and Geisel Cepeda. On the other side, Asheville (41-57, 15-22) got one hit each from Zach Cole, Miguel Palma, Ryan Wrobleski, Austin Deming and Michael Sandle.

The winning pitcher was Hickory starter Jose Corniell (3-2), who gave up one run on five hits in seven innings. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out nine and issued one walk.

Gavin Collyer finished the game for the Crawdads, tossing two innings to earn his first save of the season. He retired all six batters he faced, including six via strikeout.

Asheville starter Joey Mancini (1-5) took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

The clubs will face off again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Thursday and Friday’s games are also scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m., while Saturday’s contest is set for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch and Sunday’s series finale will start at 1:05 p.m.