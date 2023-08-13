ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads capped a 12-game road trip with a seven-inning doubleheader against the Asheville Tourists on Sunday at McCormick Field. Following a 6-1 loss in the opener, Hickory fell by an 8-5 score in Game 2.

The Crawdads (56-46, 29-12 in second half of South Atlantic League season) were held to two hits in Sunday’s first game, with Max Acosta’s solo home run in the top of the fifth inning accounting for their lone run. Geisel Cepeda doubled for Hickory’s other hit, while Asheville (43-60, 17-25) had seven hits as a team and scored four runs in the bottom of the first and single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Zach Cole finished with two solo homers for the Tourists in the 6-1 victory, while Miguel Palma and Ryan Wrobleski also had two hits apiece. Additionally, Tim Borden II registered one hit.

The winning pitcher for the Tourists was reliever Nolan DeVos (3-2), who gave up one run on two hits over the final three innings after starter Valente Bellozo threw four scoreless, hitless frames with two strikeouts and one walk. On the other side, Hickory starter Nick Lockhart (1-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on two hits with no strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman in one-third of an inning.

In Sunday’s second contest, Hickory outhit Asheville 12-3 behind three hits including a two-run homer from Yosy Galan, two hits each from Acosta, Cody Freeman and Griffin Cheney, a solo shot from Daniel Mateo and one hit apiece from Wyatt Langford and Benjamin Blackwell. As for the Tourists, they got one hit each from Palma, Borden and Rolando Espinosa, but were outscored 4-1 in the seventh after tying the game at 4-all with four runs in the fourth.

Andy Rodriguez (4-0) earned the win for the Crawdads following 1 2/3 innings of one-run, two-hit relief during which he had three strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa retired the only batter he faced to record his second save of the season.

Taking the loss was Asheville’s Joey Mancini (1-6), who allowed four runs on six hits with three strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman in three innings of relief.

After posting a 10-2 record during their road trip, the Crawdads will begin a 12-game homestand with a 7 p.m. contest against the Rome (Georgia) Braves on Tuesday. The Tourists will also be in action on Tuesday for a 7:05 p.m. game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.