ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads played Games 4 and 5 of a six-game South Atlantic League series with the Rome Braves on Saturday, winning the opening game of the doubleheader by a 3-2 final before falling 9-3 in the nightcap. Both contests were seven innings in length, and Rome has now won three of five games in the series entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. series finale.

Hickory (43-40, 16-6 in second half) scored a run in the top of the third during Saturday’s opener before the Braves (42-47, 12-11) tied things at 1-all in the bottom of the fourth. A two-run home run from Max Acosta gave the Crawdads a 3-1 lead in the sixth before Rome scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

In addition to Acosta’s homer, the Crawdads also received two hits from Tucker Mitchell in Game 1 of the twin bill. Abimelec Ortiz, Cody Freeman, Geisel Cepeda and Daniel Mateo added one hit apiece for Hickory, with relief pitcher Ricky DeVito (1-0) picking up the win following 1 2/3 innings of one-run, one-hit ball during which he had three strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. Yohanse Morel tossed a scoreless seventh for his first save of 2023.

For Rome, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Brandon Parker each had two hits to go with one hit apiece from David McCabe and Justin Janas. Starter Cedric De Grandpre (2-3) took the loss after giving up three runs on seven hits with a strikeout and a walk in 5 2/3 innings.

In Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Braves scored five runs in the opening inning before adding two runs apiece in the second and third frames. The Crawdads responded with a run in the fourth and two runs in the sixth to account for the final score.

Parker finished with three hits including a solo homer in the nightcap, with McCabe also registering three hits to go with two hits from Kilpatrick, a solo shot from Adam Zebrowski and one hit each from Drake Baldwin, Geraldo Quintero and Keshawn Ogans. Reliever Hunter Riggins (6-3) earned the win thanks to three innings of three-run, three-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks.

On the other side, Hickory was led by two hits from Cooper Johnson to go with a solo homer from Ortiz and one hit apiece from Cepeda and Yosy Galan. Taking the loss was starter Leury Tejada (3-3), who only retired one batter while surrendering five runs (four earned) on four hits.