ROME, Ga. — After falling behind by two runs in the bottom of the second inning, the Hickory Crawdads did the rest of the scoring during Wednesday night’s 7-2 road victory over the Rome Braves. The South Atlantic League contest was played in front of 701 fans at AdventHealth Stadium, with Hickory tying the six-game series at a game apiece thanks to its third win in its past five games.

Rome (40-46, 10-10 in second half) scored its first second-inning run on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch of Brandon Parker that forced in Geraldo Quintero, while Ethan Workinger scored on a double play off the bat of Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. to double the Braves’ advantage. However, the Crawdads (42-38, 15-4) responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to even the score before grabbing a 4-2 lead in the fifth, scoring two more times in the eighth and tacking on one run in the ninth.

A two-run home run from Hickory’s Abimelec Ortiz knotted things at 2-all in the fourth before Jayce Easley recorded a solo shot in the following frame. Max Acosta added an RBI single in the fifth, while Ortiz clubbed his second two-run homer in the eighth before an RBI single from Keyber Rodriguez gave the Crawdads a 7-2 lead in the ninth.

In addition to the two homers from Ortiz and two hits apiece from Rodriguez and Cody Freeman, the Crawdads also received the homer from Easley and one hit each from Acosta, Cameron Cauley and Yosy Galan. Meanwhile, Rome got two hits apiece from Quintero, David McCabe and Justin Janas and one hit each from Workinger, Keshawn Ogans and Brandon Parker.

Winston Santos (6-4) was the winning pitcher following five innings of two-run, six-hit ball with two strikeouts, no walks and two hit batsmen, while Nick Lockhart tossed 2 2/3 innings for the Crawdads before Jackson Kelley recorded the final four outs for his second save of the season. On the other side, Braves starter Ian Mejia (3-8) took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.