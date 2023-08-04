ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads continued their success against the Aberdeen IronBirds on the road Thursday, defeating them for the third straight night to secure at least a split of the six-game South Atlantic League series. The Crawdads knocked off the IronBirds by a 15-2 final, outhitting Aberdeen 12-6 in the process.

Cody Freeman led the way with three hits including a grand slam as part of a six-RBI night for the Crawdads (49-44, 22-10 in second half), who also received two hits apiece from Daniel Mateo, Wyatt Langford and Yosy Galan to go with a two-run homer from Abimelec Ortiz and one hit each from Cameron Cauley and Griffin Cheney. On the other side, Aberdeen (49-47, 17-15) got two hits including a solo shot from Collin Burns and one hit apiece from Max Wagner, Frederick Bencosme, Samuel Basallo and Trendon Craig.

Hickory trailed 2-1 through four innings before scoring five runs in the top of the fifth, two runs in the seventh, five runs in the eighth and two runs in the ninth. The Crawdads won despite committing two errors, with Aberdeen making one miscue on defense.

Starting pitcher Emiliano Teodo (3-2) earned the win for Hickory following five innings of two-run, three-hit ball during which he had six strikeouts and three walks. Larson Kindreich, Jackson Leath, Ricky DeVito and Gavin Collyer each provided the Crawdads with an inning of relief.

IronBirds reliever Reese Sharp (4-3) took the loss after surrendering five runs on two hits with no strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman in two-thirds of an inning. He entered in the fifth after Trace Bright pitched the first four innings for Aberdeen and struck out 10 of the 17 batters he faced while allowing one run on two hits with three walks.

Three other pitchers were also used by the IronBirds — Graham Firoved, Hayden Nierman and Antonio Velez — who host the Crawdads again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Game 5 of the series will be played at the same time on Saturday, while Sunday’s series finale is set for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch.