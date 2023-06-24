ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads trailed by as many as five runs during Saturday night’s road game against the Asheville Tourists, but rallied late and ultimately defeated their South Atlantic League foes 13-8 in 12 innings at McCormick Field. The victory was the fifth straight for the Crawdads, who will play Asheville again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The Crawdads (29-34) outhit the Tourists (26-37) 19-8 on Saturday, and while they had to come from behind to collect the win, they scored single runs in the top of the first and second innings to grab an early lead. Nonetheless, Asheville responded with four runs in the bottom of the second and three in the sixth to seemingly take control.

From there, Hickory scored two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth before Asheville tied things at 8-all in its half of the eighth. However, the Crawdads used a five-run 12th to extend their winning streak.

Cooper Johnson led the Crawdads with four hits, while Max Acosta had three hits including a solo home run, Abimelec Ortiz also had three hits and Geisel Cepeda finished with two hits including a two-run homer. Hickory received two hits apiece from Alejandro Osuna, Keyber Rodriguez and Cody Freeman as well, with Daniel Mateo adding one hit.

On the other side, Asheville’s Ryan Clifford registered three hits and Tim Borden II had two hits including a solo homer. The Tourists also got a solo shot from Collin Price and one hit each from Ryan Wrobleski and Kobe Kato.

Thirteen different pitchers saw time on the mound, with Hickory using eight and the Tourists five. The Crawdads’ Reid Birlingmair (1-1) earned the win following two innings of scoreless, hitless relief with two strikeouts and one walk, while Asheville’s Jose Betances (0-1) took the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits with a strikeout, a walk and a hit batsman in the 12th.

Following Sunday’s series finale, the Crawdads return home for a six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers that will begin with a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday. As for Asheville, it hosts the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in the first of six contests.