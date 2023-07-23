ROME, Ga. — A pair of three-run innings were enough for the Hickory Crawdads to defeat the Rome Braves 6-3 in 10 innings in the final game of a six-game South Atlantic League series on the road Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Stadium. With the victory, the Crawdads salvaged a series split, with the clubs alternating wins throughout the six-game set.

The Crawdads (44-40, 17-6 in second half) scored three runs in the top of the second before Rome (42-48, 12-12) tied things at 3-all courtesy of two runs in the bottom of the third and one in the fifth. From there, neither team scored again until Hickory tallied three runs in the 10th.

Tucker Mitchell had three hits to lead Hickory, which also received two hits from Geisel Cepeda and one hit apiece from Max Acosta, Cameron Cauley, Daniel Mateo and Jayce Easley. On the other side, the Braves got two hits from Geraldo Quintero and one hit each from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Drake Baldwin, Keshawn Ogans, Ethan Workinger and Bryson Horne. Rome also committed the game’s only two errors.

Seth Clark (3-1) pitched the final two innings for the Crawdads en route to earning the win. He allowed no runs on two hits with one strikeout and no walks.

Rome’s Jonathan Hughes (0-3) took the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits in the 10th. He struck out one and issued two walks.

Hickory returns home on Tuesday for the opener of a six-game series with the Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

The Braves travel to Asheville on Tuesday for Game 1 of six against the Tourists. The contest will begin at 6:35 p.m.