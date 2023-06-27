Hickory Crawdads first baseman/designated hitter Abimelec Ortiz was announced as the South Atlantic League Player of the Week on Monday after batting .571 last week with 12 hits including three home runs and three doubles, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. The 21-year-old Puerto Rican also recorded an on-base percentage of .600 as Hickory posted a 5-0 record for the week.

Ortiz has been with the Crawdads since May 23 after beginning the season with the Texas Rangers’ Single-A affiliate, the Down East Wood Ducks, who are located in Kinston. Since joining Hickory, he is batting .341 in 23 games with 30 hits including eight homers and six doubles.

Ortiz also has 26 RBIs and 17 runs scored for the Crawdads, who are riding a season-long six-game winning streak entering tonight’s 7 p.m. home contest against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The six-game series will also include a 12:05 p.m. game on Wednesday, 7 p.m. contests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a 6:30 p.m. game on Sunday.

After finishing 27-34 during the first half of the SAL season, the Crawdads are 3-0 in the second half and in first place in the South Division.