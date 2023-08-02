ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads fell behind early, but rallied for a 5-2 road victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds to open the month of August. Tuesday’s contest was the first of six between the South Atlantic League foes, with Hickory improving to 47-44 overall and 20-10 in the second half and the IronBirds dropping to 49-45 and 17-13.

Aberdeen scored single runs in each of the first two innings before the Crawdads cut the deficit in half of the top of the third. Hickory added three runs in the fourth and one run in the eighth en route to the three-run win.

Hickory’s Daniel Mateo and Aberdeen’s Dylan Beavers finished with two hits apiece, while the Crawdads also received one hit each from Cameron Cauley, Abimelec Ortiz, Cody Freeman and Geisel Cepeda. As for the IronBirds, they also got one hit apiece from Max Wagner, Samuel Basallo, Frederick Bencosme, Isaac De León, Collin Burns and Ryan Higgins.

After Crawdads starter Nick Lockhart pitched 4 1/3 innings of two-run, six-hit ball with a strikeout and no walks, Leury Tejada (4-3) earned the win thanks to 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Juan Mejia handled the eighth for Hickory, while Andy Rodriguez notched his second save of the season by striking out two during a 1-2-3 ninth.

The losing pitcher was IronBirds starter Jared Beck (1-1), who surrendered four runs on four hits with three strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman in 3 1/3 innings. Beck was the first of four pitchers used by Aberdeen.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for tonight at 7:05 p.m.