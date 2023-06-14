The Hickory Crawdads made it two in a row over the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods with a 4-2 home win on Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. In addition to doubling up the Hot Rods on the scoreboard, Hickory also recorded twice as many hits as it outhit Bowling Green 10-5.

The Crawdads (23-32) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from Abimelec Ortiz, but Bowling Green (26-28) countered with solo home runs from Kenny Piper and Carson Williams in the top of the third and fourth innings, respectively. Nonetheless, Hickory scored the final three runs of the night on RBI singles from Tucker Mitchell and Ortiz in the fifth and an RBI single from Cody Freeman in the seventh.

Ortiz, Max Acosta and Angel Aponte had two hits apiece for Hickory, which also got one hit each from Mitchell, Freeman, Geisel Cepeda and Jayce Easley. As for the Hot Rods, they received one hit apiece from Piper, Williams, Dru Baker, Bob Seymour and Nick Schnell.

Hickory starting pitcher Josh Stephan (4-3) earned the win thanks to six innings of two-run, four-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Wednesday’s start was his third of the season against Bowling Green and his second at L.P. Frans, where he gave up no runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings in a 5-1 victory on April 20.

Ricky DeVito pitched an inning of relief for the Crawdads, while Jackson Kelley picked up a two-inning save during which he struck out five of the six batters he faced. On the other side, Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples (2-5) took the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

The clubs return to L.P. Frans for another 7 p.m. contest on Thursday. The six-game South Atlantic League series continues with 7 p.m. games on Friday and Saturday before wrapping up on Sunday at 2 p.m.