ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads continued their winning ways on Tuesday night, emerging victorious for the fifth time in seven games in the opener of a six-game South Atlantic League series with the Asheville Tourists. Hickory earned a 6-3 road win over the Tourists in front of 2,167 fans at McCormick Field, pulling into a tie with Asheville for sixth place in the SAL’s South Division.

The Crawdads (26-34) outhit Asheville (26-34) 8-7 and benefited from three errors by the Tourists, who lost for the seventh time in nine contests. Hickory scored three runs in the top of the first inning before Asheville cut into the deficit thanks to single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth frames, both teams scored a run in the eighth and the Crawdads completed the scoring with two runs in the ninth.

Hickory’s Abimelec Ortiz finished with two hits including a two-run home run, while Daniel Mateo added a solo homer to go with one hit apiece from Alejandro Osuna, Keyber Rodriguez, Max Acosta, Geisel Cepeda and Frainyer Chavez. As for the Tourists, they received two hits including a solo blast from Jacob Melton, two hits from Ryan Clifford, a solo homer from Logan Cerny and one hit each from Michael Sandle and Tommy Sacco Jr.

Crawdads reliever Jose Corniell (1-0) was the winning pitcher after surrendering one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over the final four innings, while Asheville starter Michael Knorr (0-4) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits with one strikeout and no walks in one inning.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for tonight at 6:35 p.m., while Thursday and Friday’s contests will also feature 6:35 p.m. first pitches, Saturday’s game will begin at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday's series finale will start at 1:05 p.m.