Crawdads fall to Grasshoppers on the road, 12-10

A high-scoring game ended with a runner cut down at the plate as the Greensboro Grasshoppers held on for a 12-10 victory over the visiting Hickory Crawdads in a South Atlantic League game held at First National Bank Field.

The game was the first of a three-game series after both teams returned to action after a four-day break that coincided with the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

Hickory (47-41 overall, 9-13 second half) was hoping to pick up where it left off prior to the break, when the team won the final two games to close out a series with Wilmington (Delaware).

However, after the Crawdads scored the initial run of the game in the first, Greensboro (37-49, 9-13) rebounded with four in its half and never trailed during the high-scoring affair.

Thomas Saggese had the big night for the Crawdads, going 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and a walk.

He was at the plate with a chance to extend the game after the Crawdads had loaded the bases with two outs.

Reliever Oscar Mateo’s first pitch to Saggese skipped away in the dirt with Cristian Inoa trying to scamper home. However, catcher Endy Rodriguez corralled the ball and flipped it to Mateo, who was covering the plate and slapped the tag onto Inoa for the final out of the game.

Saggese doubled in Aaron Zavala (3-6) in the first but Crawdads starter Tekoah Roby retired just one of the six hitters he faced.

Jacob Gonzalez’s (3-5) shallow fly ball turned into an RBI double. Rodriguez’s fly ball scored another run and Jackson Glenn singled in two to make it 4-1 Grasshoppers.

Greensboro added a run in the second on the first of two home runs by Daniel Lopez in the game.

Hickory got even with four runs in the third with the big blow coming off the bat of Miguel Aparicio, who swatted a three-run blast to make it 5-5.

However, Hudson Head (3-5) countered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third and Glenn added an RBI double for an 8-5 lead for the Grasshoppers, a lead they did not relinquish.

Greensboro added two more runs in the fourth before Hickory blasted away in the sixth to stay in the game.

Zavala swatted a two-run homer and Saggese added a solo blast — the 10th homer of the season for each — to make it a 10-9 ball game. However, Lopez drilled his 14th homer of the year to give the Grasshoppers an insurance run.

Again, the Crawdads got within a run in the eighth on Cody Freeman’s sacrifice fly, but Hickory could not get the shutdown inning it needed. Gonzalez doubled in a run in the bottom of the eighth for what turned into the game’s final margin.