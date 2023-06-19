After winning the first three games of a six-game South Atlantic League series with the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods, the Hickory Crawdads lost back-to-back contests. But in Sunday afternoon’s series finale, Hickory overcame a couple of deficits as it ultimately rallied for a 5-4 victory over its South Division foes at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (25-34) will now turn their attention to the Asheville Tourists, who they visit on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for the first of six games. As for Bowling Green (28-30), it hosts the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. before the same clubs face off again each of the following five days.

The Hot Rods grabbed the lead on a two-run home run from Willy Vasquez in the top of the fourth inning before Hickory tied the score thanks to a two-run double from Josh Hatcher in the bottom of the fifth. Bowling Green countered with an RBI double from Jeffry Parra and a sacrifice fly from Jalen Battles in the top of the seventh, but a solo homer from the Crawdads’ Tucker Mitchell cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom half.

Hickory wasn’t done, as it scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth. Cody Freeman scored on a double from Max Acosta, who later crossed the plate on a single from Abimelec Ortiz.

Despite the victory, the Crawdads were outhit 9-7. Bowling Green was led by three hits from Parra, two from Bob Seymour and one each from Vasquez, Brock Jones, Kenny Piper and Nick Schnell.

On the other side, Hickory received two hits from Daniel Mateo and one apiece from Hatcher, Mitchell, Freeman, Acosta and Ortiz.

The winning pitcher was Hickory reliever Robby Ahlstrom (2-1), who allowed no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 2 1/3 innings. The starter for the Crawdads was Mitch Bratt, who gave up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, while Jackson Kelley pitched 1 1/3 innings of two-run, three-hit relief before giving way to Ahlstrom for the final seven outs.

Aneudy Cortorreal (1-2) took the loss after surrendering two runs on two hits in the eighth. During his time on the mound, he recorded a strikeout and a walk.