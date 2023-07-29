The Hickory Crawdads entered Saturday evening's South Atlantic League contest at L.P. Frans Stadium against the visiting Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades with a struggling lineup. Losers of three of the first four games of the six-game series, the Crawdads had to face one of the hottest pitchers in Minor League Baseball.

The Crawdads found a groove at the plate early and, despite eight walks, did enough on the mound to hold on for an 8-6 win. The game was called after five innings due to a heavy thunderstorm.

The victory brought Hickory (46-43 overall, 19-9 in second half) within a 3-2 margin in the series with the finale on tap for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Seeking to even the series, the Crawdads hope to avoid their first series loss since a late May to early June series at Greenville (South Carolina).

Having been shut out already in the series and within two outs of being blanked on Friday, the Crawdads took on the task of facing Renegades starter Drew Thorpe, the New York Yankees’ No. 6 prospect (MLB.com). Thorpe entered Saturday’s contest with just four runs allowed over the last eight starts, during which he covered 55 2/3 innings (0.65 ERA).

However, the Crawdads matched that total with a four spot just seven batters into the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and a runner at second, Thorpe built a quick 0-2 count against Tucker Mitchell. The Crawdads catcher then battled the right-hander through 10 pitches before he lined a full-count fastball just over the fence in the left-field corner for a home run and a 2-0 lead.

Max Acosta followed with a double off the center-field wall and scored on Cody Freeman’s single. Geisel Cepeda ripped a fastball off the right-field fence for a double that sent Freeman circling the bases for the fourth run of the inning.

Abimelec Ortiz added a two-run blow in the second, his 17th homer with the Crawdads and 25th overall this season.

Despite the big lead, a quartet of Crawdads pitchers walked the tightrope to hold off a hot Renegades lineup. Starter Yohanse Morel struck out three to work around a walk and a single in the top of the second.

Larson Kindreich took over in the third and walked the bases full, but escaped by striking out Alexander Vargas.

With Kindreich continuing to struggle with control in the fourth, Hudson Valley finally broke through with three runs, helped by an odd play. After the first two batters walked, Anthony Garcia stole third, but Antonio Gomez held his station at first. However, Mitchell dropped the ball on a fake throw to third, which prompted Gomez to try and advance. The Crawdads were able to get Gomez into a rundown and appeared to make a tag, but base umpire Tre Jester ruled Keyber Rodriguez missed the tag, which allowed Gomez to reach second and sent Hickory manager Chad Comer into a rant that earned him an ejection.

Jackson Kelley entered to pitch in place of Kindreich and quickly surrendered a two-run single to Eduardo Torrealba. One out later, Ben Cowles doubled in Torrealba to cut the deficit to 6-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hickory added what turned into crucial insurance runs, as Ortiz doubled in two.

With heavy rains approaching, the concern for the Crawdads turned to recording three outs in the fifth while holding the lead to make the game official. With one out, Garcia lined a homer to right, the 15th round-tripper for the Renegades in the series. After Kelley struck out Gomez, Grant Richardson singled and Torrealba walked. The two pulled off the double steal and both scored on a Spencer Jones single to provide the final margin.

Hurrying to try to get the final out before the storm began, the Crawdads summoned Ricky DeVito from the bullpen and he was able to get Cowles to ground out to third for the third out.

The Crawdads were retired in order in the bottom of the fifth before the storm overwhelmed the field. With the field covered quickly in water, the umpires waited the mandatory 30 minutes before calling the game.

With Morel only going two innings, the scorer’s decision win went to DeVito, who improved to 2-0. Thorpe dropped to 10-2 on the season, snapping a personal nine-game winning streak.