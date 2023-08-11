ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads won for the ninth time in 10 games on Friday, with the victory also representing their third in four games against the Asheville Tourists. Hickory emerged victorious by a 7-3 final to secure at least a split of the six-game South Atlantic League series, which is being played at Asheville’s McCormick Field.

Angel Aponte had two hits for the Crawdads (55-45, 28-11 in second half), who overcame a 2-0 deficit after the opening inning by scoring single runs in the top of the second and third frames and two runs in the fourth. Asheville (42-59, 16-24) countered with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Hickory responded with three runs in the sixth to account for the final score.

Tucker Mitchell added a solo home run for Hickory, which also received one hit apiece from Daniel Mateo, Cameron Cauley, Cody Freeman and Yosy Galan. Meanwhile, the Tourists got two hits each from Logan Cerny, Tim Borden II and John Garcia to go with one hit apiece from Zach Cole, Kobe Kato and Rolando Espinosa.

Starting pitcher Winston Santos (7-6) earned the win for the Crawdads following five innings of three-run, nine-hit ball during which he struck out six and issued one walk. Jackson Leath pitched the next two innings, while Jackson Kelley and Gavin Collyer each tossed one inning.

Asheville starter Deylen Miley (2-5) took the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He had five strikeouts during his time on the mound to go with two walks and a hit batsman.

Game 5 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:05 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale will begin at 1:05 p.m.