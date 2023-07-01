The Hickory Crawdads are not only in the midst of their best stretch of baseball this season, but the best stretch for the club in nearly a decade.

As was the case for most of June, Abimelec Ortiz provided the big blow in support of another stingy pitching performance on Friday night, when the Crawdads secured a 5-2 home win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory was the 10th in a row for the Crawdads, which pulled them back to the .500 mark overall at 34-34 and kept them unbeaten in the second half at 7-0. Once losers of 13 straight in May, the Crawdads are at .500 for the first time since the start of that streak on May 6.

The winning streak is the longest since taking a franchise-high 12 in a row in June 2014. Hickory will seek to match that mark in the final two games of the current six-game South Atlantic League series, which continues tonight at 7 p.m. and concludes Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

The Crawdads got all the runs they needed four hitters into the game. Facing Bubba Chandler (3-3), the Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, the lineup teed off against the right-hander from the start. Alejandro Osuna lined the second pitch of the inning to right and Keyber Rodriguez lined a comebacker off the foot of Chandler and reached on the single. Max Acosta followed with a single up the middle to score Osuna, with Rodriguez cut down trying to advance to third.

Ortiz came to the plate and lined an 0-1 slider over the fence in right to make it 3-0. Cody Freeman added a solo blast to complete the four-run first.

For Ortiz, the homer was his 11th since joining the Crawdads on May 23, one game removed from breaking the 13-game losing streak. Despite playing just 27 games with Hickory, Ortiz leads the team in homers, and his 32 RBIs are two shy of the team lead. The homer also extended his hitting streak to 14 games in a row. During that stretch, Ortiz is 23-for-54 (.426) with three doubles, six homers, seven walks and 18 RBIs.

On the mound, three pitchers combined to hurl a one-hitter on the heels of back-to-back two-hitters. In the four games played in the series, Greensboro (37-34, 1-6 in second half) has scored six runs on 11 hits and struck out 48 times.

Winston Santos (4-4) had little trouble weaving his way through the Greensboro lineup. The righty used an effective slider and changeup, along with a mid-90 mph fastball to shut down the Grasshoppers, pitching until there were two outs in the seventh, when he issued two of his three walks.

The lone hit surrendered by Santos came off the bat of Shawn Ross, who hit a towering homer to left to account for both Grasshoppers runs in the second.

Seth Clark faced the potential go-ahead run in place of Santos in the seventh, and got Maikol Escotto to hit a carom shot off the pitcher’s leg to Acosta at short for the final out.

Clark retired the first hitter of the eighth before Spencer Mraz was summoned to the mound. The righty quickly shut down the opposing lineup, striking out four of the five batters he faced for his first save.

Ortiz chipped in an RBI single in the seventh to supply Hickory’s final run.