The Hickory Crawdads were in an unfamiliar spot twice during Saturday night’s home game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at L.P. Frans Stadium. Trailing for the first time in a week, the Crawdads rallied twice and pulled out a 5-4 win in 10 innings in front of 2,609 fans present for the South Atlantic League tilt.

The win was the 11th in a row for the Crawdads (35-34 overall), who remained unbeaten in the second half at 8-0. Hickory is one win away from tying the franchise mark of 12, set in June 2014, and will take a shot at that record Sunday night against Greensboro (37-35, 1-7 in second half) at 6:30 p.m. A win would also give the Crawdads their first six-game sweep in the format set up by Major League Baseball in 2021, and their first home sweep of any kind since 2019.

Abimelec Ortiz picked up where he left off in June to give Hickory the lead in the first inning. With two outs, Max Acosta doubled ahead of Ortiz’s first triple with the Crawdads. The triple extended Ortiz’s hitting streak to 15 games.

Hickory starting pitcher Emiliano Teodo retired the first eight hitters he faced before Brenden Dixon got the Grasshoppers on the board with two outs in the third, hitting his sixth homer of the season.

Greensboro took its first lead of the series with a pair of runs in the fourth. Mike Jarvis singled and was joined by Jackson Glenn, who walked, and Jase Bowen, who also singled. A passed ball brought in Jarvis, then one out later, Eli Wilson singled in Glenn to complete the scoring.

Following the first, Greensboro starter Thomas Harrington held a hot Hickory lineup to two baserunners until running into trouble in the fifth.

A full count pitch just off the plate put Frainyer Chavez on with a walk. Keyber Rodriguez flared a fly ball just inside the right-field line for a single to set up Alejandro Osuna’s two-run double, which tied the game at 3-all.

Relievers from both sides held serve through the ninth. For Greensboro, Michell Miliano tossed two perfect innings, setting up Cy Nielson for two more scoreless innings through the ninth. For Hickory, Leury Tejada and Reid Birlingmair pitched the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

Robby Ahlstrom dominated the Grasshoppers in the eighth and ninth innings, striking out four before running into trouble in the 10th. With Sammy Siani placed at second, Dixon singled to right and Tres Gonzalez walked to load the bases. Ahlstrom struck out Jarvis, but Glenn’s fly ball to center brought in Siani with the go-ahead run.

Andy Rodriguez replaced Ahlstrom and needed one pitch to get Bowen to pop up to short.

The Crawdads got even quickly in the bottom of the inning, when Keyber Rodriguez lined the second pitch from Yunior Thibo to right for an RBI single. Osuna lined out to third, but Thibo loaded the bases by walking Acosta and hitting Ortiz with a pitch.

Things then got strange. Grasshoppers manager Robby Hammock sent Shawn Ross in to replace Gonzalez in left, shifting Ross to set up a five-man infield. However, in discussing the strategy with his players, Hammock was making his second visit to the mound, which forced Greensboro to make a pitching change.

Jake Stevenson was brought in to face Cody Freeman with one out. With the infield pulled in, Freeman lobbed the first pitch just beyond the lip of the infield grass. With three players chasing it, Siani sprinted in from right to make the diving catch, but it was enough to bring in Keyber Rodriguez with the winning run.

In retiring the final batter of the 10th, Andy Rodriguez (1-0) picked up his first professional win. Thibo (1-1) took the loss for Greensboro.