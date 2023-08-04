ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds for the fourth consecutive night on Friday, earning a 7-5 road victory to secure a series win with two games remaining in the six-game South Atlantic League series. Hickory led 4-0 through three innings before Aberdeen scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and three runs in the sixth, but the Crawdads retook the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh before adding an insurance run in the ninth.

The Crawdads (50-44, 23-10 in second half) finished with eight hits as a team, receiving doubles from Max Acosta and Geisel Cepeda to go with singles from Cody Freeman, Abimelec Ortiz, Tucker Mitchell, Yosy Galan, Griffin Cheney and Angel Aponte. As for the IronBirds (49-48, 17-16), they got a double from Max Wagner, two singles apiece from Elio Prado and Maxwell Costes and one single each from Ryan Higgins, Collin Burns, Frederick Bencosme and Luis Valdez.

Hickory’s Yohanse Morel (3-0) earned the win thanks to 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief during which he struck out two and issued a pair of walks. Meanwhile, Andy Rodriguez notched his third save of 2023 by allowing two hits and walking a batter but striking out the side to keep the IronBirds off the scoreboard in the ninth.

Aberdeen reliever Carson Carter (2-4) took the loss following 1 1/3 innings of two-hit ball during which he surrendered two unearned runs with a strikeout and three walks. Speaking of unearned runs, the IronBirds allowed five of them on Friday as they committed eight errors.

Game 5 of the series will be played on Saturday at 7:05 p.m., while the series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 2:05 p.m.