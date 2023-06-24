ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads have the longest active winning streak in the South Atlantic League at four games, with their most recent victory coming by an 8-2 final over the Asheville Tourists on the road Friday night at McCormick Field. In addition to outhitting Asheville 11-8, the Crawdads also benefited from three errors by the Tourists while committing just one error of their own.

With the win, Hickory (28-34) now occupies fourth place in the SAL’s South Division. The Crawdads are a half-game ahead of the fifth-place Rome Braves (30-37) and two games ahead of last-place Asheville (26-36).

The Crawdads led 2-1 after the second inning before adding two runs in the top of the fourth and four in the fifth, while the Tourists scored their final run in the bottom of the eighth. Hickory hit three home runs during Friday’s contest, getting two-run shots from Geisel Cepeda and Cody Freeman to go with a solo homer from Abimelec Ortiz.

Ortiz had three hits overall, as did Hickory’s Keyber Rodriguez. In addition, Freeman finished with two hits and Cepeda, Max Acosta and Tucker Mitchell recorded one hit apiece.

On the other side, Asheville was led by two hits from Tommy Sacco Jr., with Jacob Melton, Logan Cerny, Ryan Clifford, Michael Sandle, Kobe Kato and Rolando Espinosa each adding one hit.

The winning pitcher was the Crawdads’ Robby Ahlstrom (3-1), who tossed an inning of scoreless, one-hit ball with two strikeouts and no walks in relief of starter Larson Kindreich. Winston Santos pitched the final four innings for Hickory, surrendering one run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks as he earned his first save of the year.

Asheville starter Valente Bellozo (2-3) took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Hickory has won all three games played between the clubs this week, with Thursday’s contest having been canceled due to rain. Saturday’s contest begins at 6:05 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m.