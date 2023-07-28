It’s rare that a team at the plate wins on a strikeout, but the Hickory Crawdads pulled off the unusual feat and ran away with a 6-5 victory over the visiting Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium in front of 1,494 fans present for the South Atlantic League contest.

After losing the first two games of the six-game series, Hickory (45-42 overall, 18-8 in second half) picked up the win, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Renegades (52-41, 13-14) over the past two seasons in the process.

The teams traded home runs to forge a 5-all tie after eight innings. Agustin Ramirez homered for the third straight game in the first and Anthony Garcia added a two-run blast later in the inning to put Hudson Valley up 3-0.

Renegades starter Zach Messinger retired the first 10 hitters before Hickory loaded the bases with one out in the fourth. However, Messinger only needed four pitches to get out of the jam by getting Max Acosta and Yosy Galan to hit back-to-back popups.

The Crawdads rebounded from the missed opportunity and got even in the fifth on a three-run homer from Cameron Cauley, his third of the series.

However, Hudson Valley answered quickly on a two-run blast from Rafael Flores, his second of the series and the team’s 10th in three games.

The score remained at 5-3 until the eighth. Abimelec Ortiz was hit by a Joel Valdez curveball before Tucker Mitchell cranked his sixth homer with the Crawdads to tie the score.

Hudson Valley missed a chance to take the lead again in the ninth, as it put runners on first and second with one out. But Andy Rodriguez (2-0) got Spencer Jones to ground out to the mound and Ben Combs to fly out to center.

Frainyer Chavez started Hickory’s ninth with a double off the wall in left. Manager Chad Comer inserted the speedy Jayce Easley to pinch run and it paid off. A sacrifice bunt by Cooper Johnson pushed Easley to third with Keyber Rodriguez coming to the plate with one out.

Rodriguez swung through a slider in the dirt from Clay Aguilar (3-1) for the strikeout, with the catcher Ramirez blocking the pitch. The backstop quickly checked Easley at third before throwing to first to complete the strikeout.

But timing the play, Easley took off on the throw to first and slid in safely at home with the winning run after Rodriguez mishandled the return throw.

The teams return to action tonight for Game 4 of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.