Last week, the Minor League Baseball season flipped the calendar to the second half of the season. For teams, it’s a chance at a fresh start, as the standings reset for a second chance at a playoff spot.

Why is there a reset? For many teams, roster turnover has taken place from what teams started with in April. And with the midpoint of the season at hand, more is likely yet to come. Indeed, the only thing constant in the minor leagues is change and a lot of it tends to happen this time of year.

The name of the game in the minor leagues is promotions — to get a step closer to the major leagues. Players that arrived in cities across the country back in the spring hope they have shown enough to get a midseason move to a higher level, rather than waiting until next spring.

A few players have already made their way to High-A Hickory from Low-A Down East (Kinston) during the first couple of months. After the Wood Ducks clinched a playoff spot by winning their first-half division title, two more players joined the Crawdads last week — pitcher Jose Corniell and outfielder Yosy Galan. Meanwhile, outfielder/first baseman Josh Hatcher moved up to Double-A Frisco (Texas). More shuffling of rosters may be still to come.

When a player arrives at Hickory, or in general, any other High-A team, there are facets of the game they have mastered at a lower level. Baseball skill is obviously at the forefront.

Crawdads manager Chad Comer, who had coached at five different minor league levels before taking on a manager role for the first time this year, said a position player that has made it to High-A has common traits about his game.

“On the position player side of it, it comes down to when they're at the plate, do they have a plan?” explained Comer. “Do they have an approach? Have they honed those types of things in, and consistently turn around fastballs, and just have a consistent approach and plan at the plate and an idea of what's going on?”

Pitching coach Jose Jaimes, who returned to Hickory this season after serving in the same role for the Crawdads from 2016-19 during the team’s tenure in Low-A, said the pitchers who get to High-A have a similar track record on the mound.

“Definitely, number one will be stuff,” said Jaimes. “Maybe their fastball has jumped from mid 90s to upper 90s. Strikes, that's another big one. Being able to command their fastballs and hopefully one secondary pitch — that could be the change, that could be the curveball — but definitely being able to throw your fastball for strikes and have another option that you can throw for strikes when you need it.”

With the reorganization of Minor League Baseball prior to the resumption of play in 2021, an entire level was dropped. A player would often go from a rookie-league affiliation to the short-season A level to Low-A, and then up the chain. For example, when Hickory was a Low-A affiliate through 2019, promotions to the Crawdads often would come from short-season Spokane, Washington. Without that level, Comer said, the leap from rookie ball to a full-season league offers a bigger challenge. He added that, because more players may get to A ball at a younger age, they are apt to stay at Low-A or High-A longer. And that presents a different challenge.

“Now, you go to A ball, you're going to face adversity,” said Comer. “You go to High-A, you're going to face some adversity, because the leagues are more competitive. There’s older guys in leagues, especially if you're a younger guy being like a first- or second-year player. You're going to see some older guys that have been there two or three years just because of getting rid of a level.”

And that is where another factor that usually sets a player apart for a promotion to High-A Hickory comes in: how a player conducts himself and how he holds and molds routines developed at Low-A.

The purpose at the lower levels is to see players develop a routine — in baseball and in life for players on their own for the first time — that will serve them as a potential major league player. Baseball aside, the ability to get rest, have a proper diet for an athlete, weightlifting and conditioning, and conducting themselves as a professional representing a given organization.

At High-A, Jaimes said, there is less hand-holding when a player gets to this level.

“That's an expectation for them,” said Jaimes. “They get to higher levels, it should be more focusing on baseball and basically games, rather than what you do at the hotel, how do you behave on a bus trip. All that stuff should be taken care of already.”

As far as the focus on baseball, Jaimes added there is the understanding that players at this level will know what is asked of them day-to-day.

“Being able carry themselves as a professional,” said Jaimes. “When they come to the ballpark, knowing what they're going to do during the day, kind of having a routine. Expecting to you know to act as an example to the kids that come to the field. Just the way that they handle themselves.”

Comer said there is still refinement that takes place at High-A, with the goal in mind of getting players to Double-A, a level that involves a wider range of baseball abilities and experiences — including some who have reached the majors — and a wider range of ages than at A ball.

“At that point, whether it's what your routine is off the field, what your routine is at the field, that stuff has to be down pat,” stated Comer. “We're still learning that here a little bit at the High-A level, but as you get to Double-A, it's a man's game in the sense of, I have to have all my stuff on the field and off the field dialed in to what is my routine on a daily basis, and how do I go about it.”