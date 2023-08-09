ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads’ seven-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday. The Tourists defeated Hickory 9-3 to even the six-game South Atlantic League series at a game apiece.

A crowd of 2,050 attended the contest, which was played at Asheville’s McCormick Field. The Crawdads (53-45, 26-11 in second half) scored a run in the top of the third inning before the Tourists (42-57, 16-22) took a 3-1 lead in the bottom half, although Hickory tied things at 3-all in the fifth. From there, Asheville scored a run in the sixth, two runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth.

Both teams finished with seven hits, with Asheville leadoff hitter Zach Cole registering three hits including a two-run home run and No. 2 batter Logan Cerny notching two hits including a two-run blast of his own. Michael Sandle and Rolando Espinosa added one hit apiece for the Tourists.

Hickory received three hits including a two-run homer from Wyatt Langford, with Cameron Cauley and Geisel Cepeda each tallying two hits. Asheville relief pitcher A.J. Blubaugh (5-3) pitched the final four innings to earn the win, while Crawdads reliever Yohanse Morel (3-1) took the loss after allowing an unearned run and no hits with a strikeout and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Friday’s contest will begin at the same time, while Saturday’s game is set for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch and Sunday’s series finale will start at 1:05 p.m.