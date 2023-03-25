In making the playoffs the previous two seasons — and securing a co-championship in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference last year — the Bandys softball team has learned to trust their ability to figure out ways to win.

Stymied at the start, the Trojans scored twice in the fourth and fifth, ultimately defeating visiting West Caldwell 4-0 Friday night.

The Trojans (8-2 overall) stayed in second place at 5-1 in the CVAC and remained a game behind Maiden, which remained perfect in the league at 6-0 after blanking Lincolnton, 8-0.

West Caldwell (8-4) dropped to 3-3 and is tied with East Burke for fourth place.

The next game for both teams is on the road this Tuesday, with West Caldwell going to East Burke and Bandys to Bunker Hill.

The first three innings featured a pitchers’ duel that sent hitters back to the dugout quickly. Trojans starter Ellie Hale kept the Warriors off balance over the first three innings with one hit allowed.

Abby Bowman, who had West Caldwell’s only hit for the game, was nearly unhittable in the first three innings. The sophomore hurler used a rising fastball to blow through the lineup, with eight strikeouts that included 14 missed bats in the first three innings.

However, Bandys began to show patience the second time through the order, and it paid off.

Sydni Knuckles led off the fourth with a walk before moving to second on Avery Alexander’s sac bunt. A passed ball allowed Knuckles to advance to third from where she scored on Haven Helton’s single.

One out later, Owyen Lyall singled to center. Bowman appeared to be out of danger when she induced Sam Padgett to fly out to center, but Tori Davis dropped the catch, allowing Helton to score and make it 2-0.

Head coach Todd Smith was pleased at the adjustments the Trojans lineup made as the game continued.

“We felt like she (Bowman) was coming inside on us,” said Smith. “So, I told them — and they were saying the ball was moving — and I said, well, get in the back of the box, and let it rise. Or, get up and catch it before it rises … I was proud the second time around, making those adjustments. That’s what we tell them, read that first time around and make those adjustments the second time around.”

Bandys’ second rally also started with a leadoff walk, this one earned by Hale.

Two outs later, Alexander lined a double to the wall in left to score Addie Whitner, the courtesy runner for the pitcher Hale.

The Warriors botched the relay throw back to the infield, which allowed Alexander to go to third. She then scored after a throw to third skipped away.

In contrast to the eight strikeouts the first time through the order, Bandys whiffed just three more times the rest of the way, which included two more trips through the order.

“They’re doing a good job of talking to the batters behind them to let them know what they’re seeing,” said Smith. “That experience is coming along and helping us a lot.”

Hale held the Warriors to two runners through five innings but ran into control problems of her own in the sixth. With one out, Danica Benger and Daylann Patterson each worked full-count walks, which ended the night for Hale.

Lyall switched from shortstop to the pitcher’s circle to face the heart of the Warriors lineup. Lyndsey Brookshire squared up a pitch but lined out hard to left. Lyall then struck out Madden Triplett to keep the shutout intact.

Lyall finished off the game in the seventh by working around a walk with two outs, fanning two in the inning for the save.