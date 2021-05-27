Athletic camps forthcoming at Foard, CVCC, L-R

Each of these camps costs $125, and all campers receive a Red Hawks Camp T-shirt. All camps have a maximum registration of 50 players.

Also returning in 2021 are the Red Hawks Mini Clinics, which cost $25 per player per session. A serving clinic will be held Monday, July 26 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m., as well as Thursday, July 29 from 1-2 p.m.

The final mini clinic — a Position Clinic — takes place Tuesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m. and Friday, July 29 from 1-2 p.m.

To register for these camps or clinics, fill out a camp registration form, which is available at www.gocvcc.com/sports/wvball/Camp.

For more information on the camps and/or mini clinics, contact Pogue at mpogue525@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4566 or 4239.

Everick Sullivan Youth Basketball Camp

Two sessions of co-ed basketball camps are scheduled to take place at Lenoir-Rhyne next month under the direction of the school’s men’s basketball coach, Everick Sullivan. The cost is $210 per session, but campers get $20 off when registering for both sessions at the same time.