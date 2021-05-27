Athletic camps forthcoming at Foard, CVCC, L-R

Several local athletic camps are scheduled to take place over the next few months, including soccer, volleyball and girls basketball camps at Fred T. Foard High School, basketball and volleyball camps at Catawba Valley Community College and a basketball camp at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Here’s more information about each camp:
Tiger Soccer CampFred T. Foard is hosting a soccer camp for children ages 5-14 June 7-10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75, with a $5 discount being given to players in the same family.
A registration form is available online, and it can be mailed to Fred T. Foard High School at 3407 Plateau Road in Newton. The phone number for more information is 704-462-1496 and the email address is foardsoccerboys@hotmail.com, while the fax number is 704-462-1988.
Walk-in registration is also available, but pre-registration will help with staff planning and T-shirt orders. Players should arrive at 8:30 a.m. on June 7 to sign in, and all players should bring the following items: soccer ball, water bottle, soccer cleats and shin guards labeled with a sharpie.
Lady Tiger
Basketball CampFred T. Foard is hosting a basketball camp for girls in grades 3-8 June 14-16 from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $75.
For pre-registration, the registration form and payment must be mailed to Fred T. Foard High School at 3407 Plateau Road in Newton. Camp director Brandy Dawkins, the girls basketball coach at Foard, can be contacted via email at brandy_dawkins@catawbaschools.net.
Same-day registration is welcome, and all checks should be made payable to Fred T. Foard High School Women’s Basketball.
Little Tigers
Volleyball CampFred T. Foard is hosting a volleyball camp for rising third through sixth graders Aug. 2-4 from noon to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $50 to pre-register by July 12 and $50 to register on the first day of camp, although a T-shirt is not guaranteed to those who register on the first day of camp.
A registration form is available online, and it can be mailed to Fred T. Foard High School at 3407 Plateau Road in Newton. Checks should be made payable to Fred T. Foard Volleyball.
For more information, contact camp director Meredith Lombardi, the volleyball coach Foard, via email at meredith_lombardi@catawbaschools.net.
CVCC Basketball Camp
The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program is hosting a pair of camps next month. The camps will take place June 28-30 at the Tarlton Complex on CVCC’s main campus.
Two types of camps will be offered, including a youth camp for girls and boys in grades 1-8 and a high school camp for girls in grades 9-12. Each camp costs $100 and includes a free camp T-shirt, with a $50 deposit required by June 15.
Campers will have a chance to work with the CVCC women’s basketball coaching staff and players on fundamentals, individual defenses, individual offenses and shooting technique. Each camper will have the opportunity to improve their skills and develop enthusiasm about the game of basketball.
For more information, please contact CVCC women’s basketball head coach Tisha England at tengland@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 extension 4014.
CVCC Volleyball Camp
Catawba Valley Community College head volleyball coach Madison Pogue, assistant volleyball coach Adair Melton and CVCC volleyball players will once again hold a week-long set of camps from July 26-30 at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of CVCC.
From July 26-28, the Red Hawks will host a Basic Skills Camp (8-11 a.m. daily) for players in the first through fifth grades, an Intermediate Skills Camp (12-3 p.m. daily) for athletes in the sixth through 10th grades and an Advanced Skills Camp (4-7 p.m. daily) for players in the ninth through 12th grades.
An All Skills Camp (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily) and an ELITE Camp (2-7 p.m. daily) will also be held on both Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.
Each of these camps costs $125, and all campers receive a Red Hawks Camp T-shirt. All camps have a maximum registration of 50 players.
Also returning in 2021 are the Red Hawks Mini Clinics, which cost $25 per player per session. A serving clinic will be held Monday, July 26 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m., as well as Thursday, July 29 from 1-2 p.m.
The final mini clinic — a Position Clinic — takes place Tuesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m. and Friday, July 29 from 1-2 p.m.
To register for these camps or clinics, fill out a camp registration form, which is available at www.gocvcc.com/sports/wvball/Camp.
For more information on the camps and/or mini clinics, contact Pogue at mpogue525@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4566 or 4239.
Everick Sullivan Youth Basketball Camp
Two sessions of co-ed basketball camps are scheduled to take place at Lenoir-Rhyne next month under the direction of the school’s men’s basketball coach, Everick Sullivan. The cost is $210 per session, but campers get $20 off when registering for both sessions at the same time.
The camps are for children in kindergarten through eighth grade and will be held June 7-11 and June 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with check-in at 8 a.m. They will be held at Shuford and Moretz gymnasiums on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University
Everick Sullivan Youth Basketball Camp will give children the opportunity to learn and develop under college players and coaching staff, with 5-on-5 play taking place as well as skill and drill work. Campers will also get the chance to swim in Lenoir-Rhyne’s indoor pool with a certified lifeguard on duty, and prizes will be given throughout each session.
For more information or to sign up for one or both sessions, visit www.evericksullivanbasketball.com. Additionally, camp director Zach Corliss can be reached by calling 828-674-4518 or emailing Zach.corliss@lr.edu.