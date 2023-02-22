MAIDEN — Athletes Lab Performance Center recently announced the formation of Athletes Lab Foundation, Inc., an idea that has been at the forefront of owner Grant Rembert's mind since he decided to turn his baseball-focused lessons in a small garage into a training facility for all athletes.

Originally known as Rembert Baseball Institute, Rembert changed the name to Athletes Lab because he knew reaching and helping the youth in the community was the most important concept behind creating a youth training facility. He wanted athletes from all sports to know they had a place to train and a place to feel welcome.

As Athletes Lab has grown on the training side by reaching baseball, softball, football and soccer players as well as weight trainers, plus the growth of teams with youth baseball/softball, showcase baseball/softball and club soccer, the need for the Athletes Lab Foundation has become an even more important part of the Athletes Lab's original purpose.

In all economic times it can be a struggle for athletes and families to be able to afford additional training or be able to play on teams that will help them reach their dream of playing and attending college. Athletes Lab doesn't want finances to be the reason an athlete can’t reach their goals.

The Athletes Lab Foundation will first and foremost help supply scholarships kids for training and playing upper level sports; additionally, it will help to provide scholarships across the community for those who need financial assistance attending college. The Athletes Lab Foundation will also assist in growing sports and community outreach growth at Athletes Lab while maintaining affordable training costs within the facility.

Athletes Lab is a training center for youth, collegiate and professional athletes. Predominantly made up of youth athletes between 7-18 years old wanting to play sports and dreaming of playing at the next level, the Athletes Lab Foundation seeks to help youth athletes achieve their dreams and goals.