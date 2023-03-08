MAIDEN — Athletes Lab Performance Center announced last month the establishment of Athletes Lab Foundation, Inc., which will serve the youth in the community in a variety of ways, including through college scholarships.

Earlier this week, the organization revealed that one of the scholarships will be called the Mike Beard Memorial Scholarship, in honor of the father of longtime instructor and coach Cameron Beard. Mike Beard died in December 2021 following a battle with Amyloidosis.

Athletes Lab owner Grant Rembert approached the Beard family following Mike Beard’s passing to ask if he could name a scholarship after him. Beard attended Davidson College, where he played football and ultimately graduated with a degree in economics in 1987.

In partnership with the Beard family and financial contributions from generous donors, the Mike Beard Memorial Scholarship will award $10,000 ($2,500 per year) to one student-athlete with the intention of playing sports in college.

For more information about the application process or to contribute to the college fund, visit www.athleteslab.org/foundation.