NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team returned to action on Sunday after nearly two weeks off, falling 14-5 at the hands of visiting Asheville Post 70 at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Asheville outhit Post 48 13-5 in the triumph and each club committed one error.

Post 70 (2-2, 2-1 Area IV Western Division) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Hickory (2-4, 0-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Asheville held Post 48 to a pair of third-inning runs from there, while Post 70 tallied five runs in the third, one run in the fourth, six runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh.