NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team returned to action on Sunday after nearly two weeks off, falling 14-5 at the hands of visiting Asheville Post 70 at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Asheville outhit Post 48 13-5 in the triumph and each club committed one error.
Post 70 (2-2, 2-1 Area IV Western Division) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Hickory (2-4, 0-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Asheville held Post 48 to a pair of third-inning runs from there, while Post 70 tallied five runs in the third, one run in the fourth, six runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh.
Post 48’s next game is a road contest against Lincoln County Post 455 on Thursday.