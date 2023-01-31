Arndt Middle wrestling posts perfect record for 2nd straight season

After winning all 12 of its matches last season, the H.M. Arndt Middle School wrestling team earned a 96-10 home win over Watauga last Friday in Hickory to cap another unbeaten season. The nonconference victory pushed Arndt to 14-0 for the season after it previously won its second straight Catawba Valley Conference championship.

“When I first got here it was like a whirlwind, I was used to the high school pace,” said Jon Holloway, who has been Arndt’s head coach since 2018. “Once I got here I noticed that youth wrestling was pretty important, so I started my own youth program, worked really hard with that, and the right kids are here and they work hard. ... I love this community and I’m from this community, it means a lot to develop young men here, so more than that I want them to be successful when they leave here in anything they do.”

During Friday’s match, Arndt emerged victorious in 16 of 18 weight classes. Chance Ly won via forfeit at 76 pounds, while Tommy Kishpaugh (83), Hank Franklin (90), Oscar Contreras (98), Alexander Trejo (106) and Zane Taylor (113) all pinned their opponents.

Following a loss at 120, Arndt’s Andrew Gallardo (126), Jesse Martinez (132), Heath Alejo (138), Atticus Lail (145) and Jay Mill (152) all earned pinfall victories. Arndt suffered a loss at 160, but won the other five bouts via pinfall as Aaron DelCid (170), Davis Kerns (182), Diego Ayala (195), Jacob Diaz (220) and Parker Steward (heavyweight) were all victorious.

“With COVID and everything going on, it was a shock to every sports team, especially this community here,” said Holloway of the past few years. “... We’ve changed a lot in the past couple of years, so it means a lot to see the bounce-back.

“You give kids opportunities, they’ll take them and run with them, and to see these eighth graders go is tough, but it’s always nice being able to follow them to the high school level,” he added. “I play a pretty large role up there I feel like, and I never let these kids fully go. I still talk to kids that graduated years back that hit me up and want to hang out, and that’s just a really good feeling.”