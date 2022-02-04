Arndt Middle wins Catawba Valley Conference wrestling crown

The H.M. Arndt Middle School wrestling team captured its first conference title since 2014 this past Monday at home, defeating Newton-Conover and River Bend during a tri-match to cap an unbeaten season and win the Catawba Valley Conference championship. Arndt knocked off Newton-Conover by an 82-12 score and River Bend by a 108-0 final to finish 12-0 for the season.

"This program saved my life," said head coach Jon Holloway, who also attended Arndt as a child. "The sport of wrestling taught me how to be a man. I didn't have a father really growing up in my life, and this taught me how to persevere and how to go through things. I did that when I was here and I saw what it meant, and when I got this job I said, 'I'm trying to make a difference, not only in the wrestling community, but in these kids' lives.'

"This right here is the first step to them becoming men, and that right there is more important than any conference championship I'll ever win," he added. "And I can never have gotten a better group of kids to win this thing, so it meant the world to me, but on top of that developing these men has been an amazing job."

Arndt 82, Newton-Conover 12

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}