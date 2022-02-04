Arndt Middle wins Catawba Valley Conference wrestling crown

The H.M. Arndt Middle School wrestling team captured its first conference title since 2014 this past Monday at home, defeating Newton-Conover and River Bend during a tri-match to cap an unbeaten season and win the Catawba Valley Conference championship. Arndt knocked off Newton-Conover by an 82-12 score and River Bend by a 108-0 final to finish 12-0 for the season.
"This program saved my life," said head coach Jon Holloway, who also attended Arndt as a child. "The sport of wrestling taught me how to be a man. I didn't have a father really growing up in my life, and this taught me how to persevere and how to go through things. I did that when I was here and I saw what it meant, and when I got this job I said, 'I'm trying to make a difference, not only in the wrestling community, but in these kids' lives.'
"This right here is the first step to them becoming men, and that right there is more important than any conference championship I'll ever win," he added. "And I can never have gotten a better group of kids to win this thing, so it meant the world to me, but on top of that developing these men has been an amazing job."
Arndt 82, Newton-Conover 12
Arndt finally wrestled Newton-Conover after having the match rescheduled twice, winning 15 of 17 weight classes. Tommy Kishpawgh pinned his opponent in the first period at 76 pounds, while Hank Franklin did the same at 83. The Warriors lost the 90-pound bout, but received a second-period pin from Zane Taylor at 98 and a major decision from Shiloh Treadway at 106.
Arndt also got pins from Keon Killian (first period) and JoJo Ortiz (second period) at 113 and 120, respectively, with Maximiliano Torres adding a second-period pin at 126 and Jeremiah Coleman notching a first-period pin at 132. The Warriors suffered their second loss at 138, but won the remaining seven bouts including a forfeit victory from Ryland Milligan at 145.
Brian Hernandez earned an 8-7 decision for Arndt at 152, while Zamonte Bruen tallied a first-period pin at 160, Avery Rhymer notched a 5-3 decision at 170 and Hayden Alejo registered a third-period pin at 182. Additionally, Diego Resendiz collected a first-period pin at 195 and Victor Velasco nabbed a third-period pin at 220.
Arndt 108, River Bend 0
In their shutout victory over River Bend, the Warriors received forfeit wins from the following grapplers: Kishpawgh at 76, Franklin at 83, Oscar Contreras at 98, Taylor at 106 and Hernandez at 152. They also won 13 bouts via pin.
Arndt’s pins came from Carter Heath in the second period at 90, Killian in the second period at 113, Ortiz in the second period at 120, Torres in the third period at 126, Coleman in the second period at 132, Adan Chavez in the first period at 138, Milligan in the second period at 145, Bruen in the first period at 160, Alejo in the first period at 170, Rhymer in the first period at 182, Resendiz in the second period at 195, Velasco in the third period at 220 and Bucky Hendrix in the third period at 250.