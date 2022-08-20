Aponte homers twice, Crawdads clinch series win

Angel Aponte took flight Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. Entering the South Atlantic League game against the Winston-Salem Dash with three home runs, the part-time outfielder hit two more and provided all the runs during a 4-3 win for the Hickory Crawdads in front of a raucous crowd of 1,968 fans.

The Crawdads (60-52 overall, 22-24 second half) have won all four games played in the six-game series and seven of the last eight overall. Hickory continues to dominate the Dash (52-60, 19-27) this season, winning 14 of 19 overall, including nine of the 11 played at the Frans. During the current series, Hickory has outscored Winston-Salem 34-5.

Both starting pitchers matched zeroes through the first five innings, though both had their tightrope moments. A steal by Jayce Easley, who went to third on catcher Adam Hackenberg’s throwing error, had Hickory in business in the third before Dash starter Tommy Sommer got Thomas Saggese to fly out to center. Winston-Salem had runners at second and third with none out in the second, but Hickory starter Tekoah Roby struck out Hackenburg, then got help from the Dash when Alsander Womack tried to score from third on a comebacker to Roby at the mound. With the easy out at home in hand, Roby struck out Jason Matthews to squelch the threat.

In fact, Roby had the more effective outing, pounding the strike zone throughout. The Crawdads right-hander completed five innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out eight. He ended his 71-pitch outing (57 strikes) with a flourish by throwing an immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches) in the fifth, ending with a strikeout of Colson Montgomery.

After Michael Brewer replaced Roby and retired the side in the sixth, the Crawdads finally broke through. Alejandro Osuna and Saggese each singled to start the inning. One out later, Aponte swatted a three-run blast to left-center to end Sommer’s night.

It remained 3-0 until the eighth, when the Dash finally snapped a 16-inning scoreless stretch. Facing reliever Destin Dotson, Duke Ellis reached on a bunt single to start the trouble. After Montgomery flew out to left, Bryan Ramos walked and Luis Mieses was hit by a pitch, a point that was argued by Crawdads manager Carlos Cardoza. With the bases loaded, the Crawdads appeared to escape when Womack lined out to Chris Seise at short. Seise caught the liner for the second out, but his chance to double off Ramos at second failed, as the throw sailed into right field with Elliott scoring on the miscue.

Damian Mendoza made his Crawdads debut after his promotion from Low-A Down East and promptly unleashed a wild pitch that brought in Ramos. A hit batter and walk by Mendoza reloaded the bases for Harvin Mendoza, who lined out to deep left to strand all three runners.

With the Crawdads having kept their lead, Aponte’s second homer of the night to left provided the needed insurance run.

The Dash threatened one last time in the ninth against Theo McDowell. Tyler Osik walked and went to third when Ellis doubled off the wall in center. Montgomery’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Osik and moved Ellis, the tying run, to third. However, McDowell closed out his second save with Hickory by striking out Ramos and getting Mieses to pop out to short.

Brewer, who became the pitcher of record after Aponte’s homer in the sixth, moved to 2-1 with the Crawdads. Meanwhile, Sommer took the loss and dropped to 1-2 with the Dash.

The teams continue their series tonight at 7 p.m.