Wake Forest's vets aims higher after 5 straight bowl trips

Clawson figures there’s already at least one boost in that the team has had its full offseason schedule of strength and conditioning, a critical piece for a program that leans on developing players instead of securing the highest-ranked recruits to compete like six-time reigning ACC champion Clemson within the division.

“The past five years that I’ve been here, every single year the offense has been really good and the defense has been really good, but we haven’t been really good together,” defensive back Luke Masterson said, adding: “That’s the challenge, trying to find that season where we can put them both together and play as one complete unit.”

Some other things to know about the Demon Deacons for 2021:

LOW TURNOVERS

The high number of offensive returnees at least gives the Demon Deacons a shot at repeating a largely turnover-free style of play from last year. They had just one turnover through their first seven games before losing six in the final two games, yet still finished as one of the Bowl Subdivision's leaders in turnover margin.

HARTMAN’S PLAY