Uiagalelei expects to keep No. 3 Clemson on top

Clemson's defense is experienced and talented, helped by the return of several players like sixth-year “super” seniors in linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner. The Tigers defensive line features seven players who've started games, including Justin Turner, who had given up the game after last season, then changed his mind and returned. End Xavier Thomas is also healthy and eager after a season lost to a long fight with COVID-19.

IS THAT ROSS?

Clemson expects to get back one of its best playmakers in junior receiver Justyn Ross. The 6-foot-4 wideout from Phenix City, Alabama, missed all last season after having spinal surgery. He was cleared to return and plans to start against Georgia on Sept. 4. Ross has 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns his first two seasons.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Tigers appear solid in that area with the return of kicker B.T. Potter and punter Will Spiers. Potter has made 32 of 45 career field goals and all but one of 148 career extra points the past three seasons. He is nearly an automatic touchback machine with 231 kickoffs into the end zone in 299 attempts. Spiers is a five-year starter at punter and has averaged 41.4 yards a punt in 56 career games.

SCHEDULE

If Clemson clears its opening hurdle in the fourth-ranked Bulldogs in Charlotte on Sept. 4, there are not many challenges the rest of the way. The Tigers don't face North Carolina, the ACC's other Top 10 team, or Notre Dame as it did twice last season. Critics might point to road games at North Carolina State or Louisville as places Clemson could trip up, but the Tigers should be solid favorites in their last 11 games.