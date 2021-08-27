No. 3 Tigers look to extend ACC run with 7th straight title

James Skalski has been looking forward to third-ranked Clemson’s opener against No. 5 Georgia on the same field where the Tigers maintain their Atlantic Coast Conference dominance.

“We usually end our regular season in Charlotte,” the Clemson linebacker said.

And there’s no reason to expect otherwise in 2021, either.

The Tigers are favored to win a seventh straight ACC championship in North Carolina’s largest city by December. They’re the headliner in a league that includes No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Miami as the only other teams in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.

Clemson’s run of dominance has made the Tigers the first power-conference team to win six straight league title games. It’s also the longest run of ACC titles since Florida State won at least a share from 1992-2000 to start its stay in the league under late coach Bobby Bowden.

Last year’s loss at Notre Dame — playing in a one-year stint as a full ACC member amid the COVID-19 pandemic — marked Clemson’s first league loss in three years. Overall, the Tigers have 10 straight seasons with double-digit wins, six straight berths in the College Football Playoff and two national championships under Dabo Swinney.